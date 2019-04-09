Another person deported from Dubai released after questioning

-

Mohamed Jabeer Mohamed Mufa, another person who was deported from Dubai yesterday (08) and interrogated by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), has been released.

Two more persons, arrested with ‘Makandure Madush’ in Dubai, were deported to Sri Lanka on February 7th. They arrived in Sri Lanka last morning (08) and taken into the custody of the CID and intelligence officers for questioning upon their arrival at the Bandaranaike International Airport.

The arrestees are namely Mohamed Nazim Mohamed Faizer (37) and a Mohamed Jabeer Mohamed Mufa.

Mohammed Nazim (37) was arrested by the CID following the interrogation and taken into the custody of Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) for further investigations.

On February 5th, the Dubai Police had arrested ‘Makandure Madush’ at a party which involved drugs. Several prominent underworld figures and Sri Lankan celebrities including singer Amal Perera, his son Nadeemal Perera, actor Ryan Van Rooyen were also taken into custody at this party thrown by Madush.

Eight persons arrested with Madush in Dubai were previously deported to Sri Lanka on three occasions.

Accordingly, Nadeemal Perera and a prison officer named Lalith Kumara were initially deported on March 25th.

Mohamed Najeem Imran alias ‘Kanjipani Imran’ and three others named Anderson Ferdinand, Anushka Kaushal alias ‘Janga’ and Amila Sampath alias ‘Rotambu Amila’ were deported on March 27th.

Two other suspects named Mohamed Siddick Mohamed Siyam and Lanka Sajitha Perera arrived in the country on April 2nd following their deportation from Dubai.