Sri Lankan gets 10 years RI over heroin in bank locker

Ten years after 1.14kg heroin was seized from his bank locker, a Sri Lankan national was on Monday sentenced to 30 years in jail for the offence by a special court in Chennai.

The Sri Lankan, M Ashok Kumar, is at present serving a 11-year jail term in another case, Indian media reported.

The principal special judge for cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, K Ayyappan, on Monday sentenced him to serve 30 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) and pay a fine of Indian Rupees 300,000 as he was a repeat offender.

Sleuths of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Kumar, 52, from Thiruvanmiyur in the Chennai city on January 23, 2009, in connection with the seizure of 44.8 kg of heroin in Kancheepuram district on May 18, 2002.

Ashok Kumar had managed to dodge the investigators for 7 years before he was arrested. In that case, he was sentenced to 11 years rigorous imprisonment.

During investigation, the NCB team seized another 1.14 kg of heroin in February 2009 from Kumar’s bank locker, the Times of India reports.

