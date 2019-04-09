Indo-Lanka joint military training exercise concludes

-

The sixth edition of the joint military training exercise between the Indian Army and the Sri Lankan Army, Exercise ‘Mitra Shakti’ concluded at Diyatalawa in Sri Lanka on Monday.

The two-week-long training that commenced on March 26 came to an end on Monday. It was reviewed by the Indian Army Contingent Commander and had the trooping in of the national flags of the two friendly nations and a rousing display by the Sri Lankan Army band.

During the past 14 days, both the contingents jointly planned and executed a series of well-coordinated tactical operations based on scenarios that are likely to be encountered in the rural and urban environment, according to a press release.

Commanders at various levels from both sides were exercised to work in close coordination to receive and collate information, jointly plan operations and issue orders to their respective components. Subject experts from both the contingents also held in-depth discussions on various facets of counterinsurgency and counter-terrorist operations.

The contingents also honed their tactical and technical skills in a wide spectrum of counterinsurgency operations including joint training on weapons and equipment, cross training exercises, field training exercise and handling of improvised explosive devices.

The two army contingents also shared the best practices of each other to further enhance their learning experience. The exercise provided a platform for both the contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also being instrumental in broadening the interoperability and cooperation between the armies of India and Sir Lanka, the release added.

-Agencies