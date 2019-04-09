Fire caused by electric leak kills retired teacher

-

A fire which had erupted last night (08) had completely destroyed a house in Pituwagoda, Yakkala and killed a woman who had been inside the house.

The deceased is a 78-year-old retired school teacher, according to Ada Derana reporter.

Police suspect that the cause of the fire is an electrical leakage.

Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased women charge that although the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has been informed of the electrical leak, the CEB had not shown any concern for the matter.

Yakkala Police are conducting further investigations on the matter.