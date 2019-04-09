Namal Kumara to be given witness protection

-

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today instructed the police to provide necessary security to anti-corruption activist and police informant Namal Kumara, under the victims and witness protection act.

The attorneys representing Namal Kumara had requested from the court that police security be provided for their client, who is a main witness in the case pertaining to the alleged VIP assassination plot, under the aforementioned act.

When the case was taken up for hearing today (9), the magistrate allowed the request and instructed the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) to proceed with the request and make the necessary arraignments.

Meanwhile former DIG Nalaka de Silva, who was arrested by the CID over the suspected plot to assassinate President Maithripala Sirisena and former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, was further remanded until April 23.

In September last year, the self-styled Director (Operations) of Anti-Corruption Movement, Namal Kumara had revealed information of the conspiracy and the alleged conversations that he has had with former DIG Nalaka de Silva regarding the assassination plot.

The CID subsequently commenced investigations regarding the alleged conspiracy and has recorded statements from both Namal Kumara and the former DIG on multiple occasions.

Nalaka de Silva, the former Director of the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) was arrested by the CID on October 25, 2018.