Kuwait deports 2 Lankan women with fake passports

April 9, 2019   02:01 pm

Three women – two Sri Lankans and an Indian – who tried to enter Kuwait on forged passports have been deported to their respective countries, reports Al-Anba daily. 

The daily added, the women were caught with the help of fingerprint devices installed at the Kuwait International Airport. 

The three expatriates, whose names appear on the list of people banned from entering Kuwait, admitted to buying the passports from other female expatriates who have left Kuwait for good but have valid residence permit.

Source: Arab Times

-Agencies

