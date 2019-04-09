Suspect nabbed with stolen gold jewellery in Vavuniya

-

An individual has been arrested yesterday (08) at in Vavuniya along with stolen jewellery and cash.

The police had received a complaint regarding a breaking and entering incident at a gold jewellery pawning shop at Poonthottam, Vavuniya on April 1st.

The suspect has reportedly robbed cash worth nearly Rs 1 million and gold jewellery weighing 12 pounds from the shop.

The haul has been taken into the custody of the police and the suspect is to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.