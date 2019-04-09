Suspect nabbed with stolen gold jewellery in Vavuniya

April 9, 2019   02:31 pm

-

An individual has been arrested yesterday (08) at in Vavuniya along with stolen jewellery and cash.

The police had received a complaint regarding a breaking and entering incident at a gold jewellery pawning shop at Poonthottam, Vavuniya on April 1st.

The suspect has reportedly robbed cash worth nearly Rs 1 million and gold jewellery weighing 12 pounds from the shop.

The haul has been taken into the custody of the police and the suspect is to be produced before the Vavuniya Magistrate’s Court.

Vavuniya Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories