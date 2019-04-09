Bus strike on route 138

April 9, 2019   03:23 pm

The buses operating on the Homagama-Pettah route (138) are currently under a strike owing to an issue related to the recently opened Kottawa-Makumbura Multi-Modal Transport Hub.

Accordingly, all 138 route buses starting the journey from the Kottawa-Makumbura Multi-Modal Transport Hub have decided not to operate on the route, today (09).

When inquired, a spokesperson of the Road Passenger Transport Authority stated that a discussion is currently ongoing on the matter.

As a part of the bus fleet operating on the 138 route has been deployed to operate from the Kottawa-Makumbura Multi-Modal Transport Hub, a shortage of buses commencing a journey from the Homagama bus stand since April 01.

