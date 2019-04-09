Heat index advisory for next three days

-

The Department of Meteorology has issued a Heat Index Advisory for certain parts of the country during the next three days.

Heat index, the temperature felt on human body is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level in following areas during next three days:

April 10

Most parts of Kurunegala, Anuradhapura, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu Districts.

April 11

Most parts of North-western Province and Gampaha, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Anuradhapura, Trincomalee and Monaragala Districts.

April 12

Most parts of North-western Province and Gampaha, Colombo, Mannar, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Anuradhapura, Hambantota and Monaragala Districts.

Meanwhile the department says that maximum temperatures were recorded yesterday (8) at Anuradhapura (36.8 °C), Monaragala (36.5), Kurunagala (36.9), Polonnaruwa (38.1), Rathnapura (36.7) and Vavuniya (38.5) met stations.