Raids on vendors selling unhygienic food during festive season

The Public Health Department of the Colombo Municipal Council carried out special raids today (09) at shops in Colombo Fort, Pettah and Manning Market to uncover food commodities that were on display for sale in unhygienic conditions.

Accordingly, 46 Public Health Inspectors (PHIs) and 6 Medical Officers of Health (MOH) in six groups had conducted the raid at food stalls in 4th and 5th Cross Street, Bo Tree in Pettah and several other nearby areas aiming the upcoming Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

Dr Ruwan Wijayamuni, Chief Medical Officer of Health at the Public Health Department of Colombo Municipal Council (CMC), said they had uncovered and destroyed nearly 800kg stock of fruits, such as oranges, grapes, pears, apples, which were in unhygienic conditions.

Meanwhile, they have also destroyed nearly 200kg of dried fish that were unsuitable for consumption.

Ten vendors have been arrested and they are to be produced before the court on April 29th, Dr Wijayamuni said.

Cases will be filed against the arrestees under the Food Act No. 26 of 1980 for sale and distribution of food commodities that are unsuitable for human consumption, he added.

The PHI officers also uncovered rice sacks stored in an unhygienic manner and that rats have infested these stores.

Dr Wijayamuni emphasized that the public should be cautious when purchasing food commodities in this Sinhala and Tamil New Year season.

He added that complaints regarding any violation of the Food Act can be directed to the hotline- 0112676161.

The Public Health Department of CMC will continue to conduct more raids at the restaurants located at CTB and private bus stands where outstation buses are parked.