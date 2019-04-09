Notorious criminal Welle Saranga arrested with drugs

-

An infamous criminal gang member under the alias ‘Welle Saranga’ has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) this morning (09) while in possession of drugs.

The arrest has been made in Modara police division.

STF members have seized 157g of crystal methamphetamine also known as ‘Ice’, 100mg of heroin and a sword during the raid.

The arrestee, 29-year-old Saranga Pradeep alias ‘Welle Saranga’, is a resident at Rock House Lane in Mattakkuliya.