The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has informed the court that they have concluded recording statements from former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Retired Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda.

When the relevant case was called before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (09), SP Nishantha de Silva speaking in behalf of the CID stated that steps will be taken to produce a report on the progress after reviewing the authenticity of the statements.

Former Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy Retired Admiral Wasantha Karannagoda was interrogated by the CID as he has been named as a suspect of the case on the disappearance of 11 youths in Colombo in 2008.

Accordingly, Karannagoda was grilled over a period of four days by the CID; March 11th, 13th, 19th, and April 04th.

Meanwhile, the 07 suspects including the former Navy Lieutenant Commanders Nilantha Sampath Munasinghe and Chandana Prasad Hettiarachchi (‘Navy Sampath’) who were arrested over the same case have been further remanded until the 23rd April, stated Ada Derana reporter.