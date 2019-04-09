Court allows detention of Chilaw UC member over heroin racket

April 9, 2019   06:11 pm

The Negombo Magistrate’s Court today granted permission for police to detain and question a Chilaw Urban Council member accused of aiding and abetting a heroin racket.

Initially two suspects had been arrested for the possession of 1.08 kg of heroin in the Katuwapitiya area in the Negombo Police Division.

Following further investigations, another suspect wanted in connection with the incident, Warnakulasuriya Stanley Fernando (65), a member of the Chilaw Urban Council.

He was arrested in the Dankotuwa Town at 9.30 a.m. yesterday (8) by the Negombo division crimes unit for aiding and abetting the heroin racket.

He was produced before the Negombo Magistrate today (9) while the court allowed police to detain and interrogate the suspect for five days.

Negombo division crimes unit is conducting further investigations.   

