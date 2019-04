-

Welikada Prison authorities have recovered vials of Cyanide and syringes in the possession of an inmate, stated the Police Media Spokesperson.

The inmate is revealed to be a person named Saman Pushpakumara alias ‘Marala Suranga’.

Accordingly, the authorities have found 2 vials of Cyanide and 2 syringes on him.

Reportedly, it is suspected that these items were brought into the prison premises for a murder.