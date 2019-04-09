Diplomatic action taken to extradite Madush within 2 weeks

Diplomatic action taken to extradite Madush within 2 weeks

April 9, 2019   07:18 pm

-

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris has informed the court that the Sri Lankan government is taking action at the diplomatic level to extradite ‘Makandure Madush’ from Dubai.

The Deputy Solicitor General mentioned this when the case on the alleged VIP assassination plot was taken up before the court today (09).

He stated that action will be taken to extradite the underworld kingpin within the coming two weeks.

The notorious underworld figure ‘Makandure Madush’, along with several other Sri Lankans including celebrities and a Prisons official, was arrested in Dubai at a party, thrown by Madush, which involved drugs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories