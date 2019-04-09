Diplomatic action taken to extradite Madush within 2 weeks

-

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris has informed the court that the Sri Lankan government is taking action at the diplomatic level to extradite ‘Makandure Madush’ from Dubai.

The Deputy Solicitor General mentioned this when the case on the alleged VIP assassination plot was taken up before the court today (09).

He stated that action will be taken to extradite the underworld kingpin within the coming two weeks.

The notorious underworld figure ‘Makandure Madush’, along with several other Sri Lankans including celebrities and a Prisons official, was arrested in Dubai at a party, thrown by Madush, which involved drugs.