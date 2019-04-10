No power interruptions after tomorrow - Ravi

April 10, 2019   12:13 am

-

Minister of Power and Energy assures that there will be no power interruptions after tomorrow (10).

A programme to generate electricity has been planned under two phases and one is short-term while the other is long-term, the minister says. However, a permanent electricity generation scheme would take at least one and a half years, he added.

Minister Karunanayake said that even if the power interruptions come to an end, electricity should be consumed sparingly.

Meanwhile, it was reported that 10-hour power cuts were imposed in Hali-Ela and nearby areas in Badulla, although the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had announced daily four-hour power interruptions.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories