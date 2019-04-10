No power interruptions after tomorrow - Ravi

-

Minister of Power and Energy assures that there will be no power interruptions after tomorrow (10).

A programme to generate electricity has been planned under two phases and one is short-term while the other is long-term, the minister says. However, a permanent electricity generation scheme would take at least one and a half years, he added.

Minister Karunanayake said that even if the power interruptions come to an end, electricity should be consumed sparingly.

Meanwhile, it was reported that 10-hour power cuts were imposed in Hali-Ela and nearby areas in Badulla, although the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) had announced daily four-hour power interruptions.