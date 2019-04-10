Army chief briefs ICG on reconciliation efforts

-

Project Director and Senior Analyst of the International Crisis Group (ICG) in London, Mr Alan Keenan paid a courtesy call on the Commander of the Army Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake.

The ICG Project Director received a comprehensive account on the status quo regarding civil-military cooperation in the North and reconciliation efforts of the Armed Forces in the peninsula, the army said.

Lieutenant General Senanayake explained him how the Army is dedicated to the welfare of deprived civilians and numerous projects being launched to uplift their living standards, education, farming and other socio economic needs by way of constructing houses, supplying relief items and essentials, agricultural aids, school needs, bicycles, etc.

During the meeting yesterday (9) at the Army Headquarters, he also reminded him of how the Army, making sort of a world record rehabilitated 13,000 combatants and assimilated them into society to lead lives free from violence, a statement said.

In reply to a query, the Commander of the Army pointed out how a handful of extreme elements could disturb a peaceful society within a few minutes due to availability of modern technical and communicative innovations.

He also requested Mr Alan Keenan to dispatch a questionnaire if he wishes to have more information and details regarding any of the issues pertaining to the Army involvement in any part of the country.

Major General Niyshshanka Ranawana, Director General General Staff and Brigadier Prathap Thilakarathne, Director Overseas Operations were also associated with the meeting, SLA media unit said.