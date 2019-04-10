Showers expected in eight provinces after 2pm

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western, North-central, Western and Eastern provinces after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (10th) are Ottapanai, Kohombagaswewa, Palugaswewa, Daladagama, Maho, Talakiriyagama, Yakkure, Mahaulpota, Kilanguppalai and Punnaikuda about 12:11 noon.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota. Mainly fair weather will prevail over other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be South-westerly or variable in direction and the speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.