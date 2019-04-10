PM commends Maldivian President on his partys election win

April 10, 2019   08:54 am

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Tuesday to congratulate him on his party’s success in the parliamentary election.

Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) secured 65 out of the 87 seats in Saturday’s election.

President Solih accepted the Prime Minister’s congratulations and expressed that he felt humbled by the strong level of support from the citizens and reiterated his commitment to delivering on the government’s pledges.

During the call, they also spoke with respect to the longstanding and friendly relations between the Maldives and Sri Lanka and expressed their mutual eagerness to cooperate on a range of bilateral issues, especially in the spheres of tourism, increasing bilateral and regional trade and private sector collaboration.

Concluding the call, President Solih wished both the Prime Minister and President of Sri Lanka a Happy Sinhala and Tamil New Year in advance.

