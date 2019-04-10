Govt. failing to defend peoples democratic rights - PAFFREL
April 10, 2019 09:31 am
The government is failing to defend the democratic rights of the general public, says the People’s Action for Free & Fair Elections (PAFFREL).
The Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi says that with the dissolution of the Southern Provincial Council today (10), seven provincial councils have been dissolved so far.
The authorities should take immediate measures to hold the Provincial Council election, Mr. Hettiarachchi further said.