Will lodge complaint at FCID against power crisis - Vasudeva

Will lodge complaint at FCID against power crisis - Vasudeva

April 10, 2019   10:20 am

-

A complaint will be filed at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) against the existing power crisis, says United People’s Freedom Party (UPFA) MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

The parliamentarian stated this addressing the media at a flyer distribution event held in front of the Colombo Fort railway station.

The event was held yesterday (09) to educate people of the prevailing power crisis.

It was organized by the Democratic Left Front and MP Nanayakkara also joined the event.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories