Will lodge complaint at FCID against power crisis - Vasudeva

A complaint will be filed at the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) against the existing power crisis, says United People’s Freedom Party (UPFA) MP Vasudeva Nanayakkara.

The parliamentarian stated this addressing the media at a flyer distribution event held in front of the Colombo Fort railway station.

The event was held yesterday (09) to educate people of the prevailing power crisis.

It was organized by the Democratic Left Front and MP Nanayakkara also joined the event.