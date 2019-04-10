Ministerial Committee headed by PM to resolve power crisis

Ministerial Committee headed by PM to resolve power crisis

April 10, 2019   10:54 am

-

A five-member Ministerial Committee headed by Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has been appointed to resolve the existing power crisis.

Minister of Finance Mangala Samaraweera, Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake, Minister of Highways & Road Development and Petroleum Resources Development Kabir Hashim and Minister of Ports and Shipping and Southern Development Sagala Ratnayaka have been appointed as the other members of the committee.

The committee was appointed to present recommendations on the short-term, mid-term and long-term measures on resolving the crisis.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by Minister of Power, Energy, and Business Development Ravi Karunanayake in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories