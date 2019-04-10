SLFP-SLPP begin third round of talks

-

Representatives of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) have commenced the third round of their discussion on the proposed alliance between the two parties, stated Ada Derana reporter.

The meeting is currently ongoing at the office of the Leader of the Opposition.

The first round of the discussion was held on the 14th of March and according to the MP Dayasiri Jayasekara, it was concluded successfully. The second round of discussions was held on the 21st of March.