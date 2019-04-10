Governor signs Gazette to dissolve Southern PC

-

The Governor of the Southern Province Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon has signed the Gazette notification for the dissolution of the Southern Provincial Council, with effect from midnight today (April 10).

The term of the Southern Provincial Council ended at midnight yesterday (9) while the final session of the council was held on Monday (8).

The terms of office of the Eastern, North Central and Sabaragamuwa provincial councils ended in 2017 while the terms of the North Western and Northern provincial councils ended last year.

The term of the Western Provincial Council is slated to end from today (10) while the Uva Provincial Council’s term will end in September.