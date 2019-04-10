Private bus operators launch token strike

April 10, 2019   12:08 pm

Several private bus operators’ associations have launched a token strike since midnight yesterday (09) to protest the new fines introduced by the government.

The All Island Private Bus Operators Association stated that the strike is currently being carried out successfully.

Private bus operators including drivers have launched this strike to object the motor traffic fines recently introduced by the government.

The Main Organizer of the Association U.K. Kumararatna says that they have received positive responses on the strike and that they will consider anyone who operates their bus today, a person who is able to pay a fine of Rs 25,000.

He further said that they have received information that other modes of transport have also joined in the strike.

However, it was observed that buses were operating as usual in Colombo this morning (10).

Meanwhile, the strike which scheduled to be launched by the railway Trade Unions since last midnight was temporarily called off. This was following a discussion between the Minister of Transport and railway trade unions.

