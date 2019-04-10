Ravi urges public to use electricity with national consciousness

-

Minister of Power, Energy and Business Development has urged the public to use electricity sparingly and with a sense of national integrity until long-term resolutions are sought for the power crisis, although the power interruptions come to an end tomorrow (11).

The Ministry of Power, Energy and Business Development stated this issuing a press release today (10).

The main reason for the power interruptions was the prevailing extreme dry weather conditions, which caused drops in water levels of the reservoirs surrounding power plants, the release said.

The minister has instructed to provide solutions for the power crisis under three phases. Accordingly, short-term, mid-term and long-term solutions are expected to be presented in this regard.

Under the long-term scheme, plans are underway to add 3000MW-3500MW to the national grid. The mid-term plans would look into properly carrying out operations at the power plants that are currently under reparations.

Stating that 500MW-600MW should be added to the national grid in order to end the existing power crisis, the release added that the decision taken to purchase 500MW from additional electricity purchase and to increase the current 10% of reserve margin to 25% was aimed at providing uninterrupted power supply until Vesak.

The release further said that the minister has expressed his regret over the inconvenience caused by the power interruptions.