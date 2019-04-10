Sixty nine police officers qualified for UN Peace Corps

-

Sixty-nine officers of the Sri Lanka Police have qualified to join the United Nations Peacekeeping forces, stated the Police Headquarters.

The officers have been selected via the selection exam held on the 02nd April, stated the Headquarters.

Accordingly, a group including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), female Chief Inspectors of Police, Inspectors of Police (IP) and police sergeants has become eligible to join the UN Peace Corps.

It is reported that 250 police officers had taken the relevant selection examination.