Sixty nine police officers qualified for UN Peace Corps

Sixty nine police officers qualified for UN Peace Corps

April 10, 2019   02:02 pm

-

Sixty-nine officers of the Sri Lanka Police have qualified to join the United Nations Peacekeeping forces, stated the Police Headquarters.

The officers have been selected via the selection exam held on the 02nd April, stated the Headquarters.

Accordingly, a group including Senior Superintendents of Police (SSP), Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), female Chief Inspectors of Police, Inspectors of Police (IP) and police sergeants has become eligible to join the UN Peace Corps.

It is reported that 250 police officers had taken the relevant selection examination.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories