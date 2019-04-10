Cabinet approves additional electricity purchase from three countries

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval to award contracts to purchase 100MW of additional electricity from the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong.

The relevant proposal has been presented by Minister Ravi Karunanayake.

Accordingly, 24MW of electricity will be purchased for the Pallekele Grid Sub Station and 10MW for the Galle Grid Sub Station from International Project Ltd. in the UK for Rs 30.20 per 1kW.

Meanwhile, the Altaaqa Alternative Solutions Global FZE will be awarded the contract to render 10MW for the Grid Sub Station in Mahiyanganaya and 8MW for the Polonnaruwa Grid Sub Station. 1kW of electricity will be purchased at Rs 30.58 and Rs 30.63 for these two Grid Sub Stations, respectively.

The contract to supply 24MW for Hambantota and Horana Grid Sub Stations each is to be awarded to V Power Holdings Ltd. in Hong Kong. 1kW of electricity is to be purchased at Rs 28.43 and Rs 28.70, respectively.