Mohamed Faizer remanded

Mohamed Nazeem Mohamed Faizer, who was arrested in Dubai with Makandure Madush and deported to Sri Lanka, has been remanded, stated Ada Derana reporter.

As per the order of the Colombo Additional Magistrate Thanuja Jayatunga, he has been remanded until the 24th of April.

When he was deported from Dubai, he was taken under the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for interrogation. He was then arrested and handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The CCD produced him before the courts yesterday (09) and obtained a court order to hold him for a period of 24 hours for questioning.

He was once again presented before the courts today (10).