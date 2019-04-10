Mohamed Faizer remanded

Mohamed Faizer remanded

April 10, 2019   03:48 pm

-

Mohamed Nazeem Mohamed Faizer, who was arrested in Dubai with Makandure Madush and deported to Sri Lanka, has been remanded, stated Ada Derana reporter.

As per the order of the Colombo Additional Magistrate Thanuja Jayatunga, he has been remanded until the 24th of April.

When he was deported from Dubai, he was taken under the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for interrogation. He was then arrested and handed over to the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD).

The CCD produced him before the courts yesterday (09) and obtained a court order to hold him for a period of 24 hours for questioning.

He was once again presented before the courts today (10).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories