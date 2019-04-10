Committee to submit proposals on garbage management

Committee to submit proposals on garbage management

April 10, 2019   04:59 pm

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to appoint a committee to submit recommendations on garbage management.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (08), the Department of Government Information said.

The committee comprises of Minister of Megapolis & Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government Vajira Abeywardana and Non-Cabinet Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Harsha De Silva

