Committee to submit proposals on garbage management

The Cabinet of Ministers has decided to appoint a committee to submit recommendations on garbage management.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held yesterday (08), the Department of Government Information said.

The committee comprises of Minister of Megapolis & Western Development Patali Champika Ranawaka, Minister of Internal & Home Affairs and Provincial Councils & Local Government Vajira Abeywardana and Non-Cabinet Minister of Economic Reforms and Public Distribution Harsha De Silva