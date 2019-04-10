Met. Dept. warns of severe thunderstorms

-

Showers accompanied by severe lightning and thunder are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Matara and Hambantota districts, stated the Meteorology Departnment.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department advises the general public to take necessary precautions to avoid threats to life and property.