Met. Dept. warns of severe thunderstorms

Met. Dept. warns of severe thunderstorms

April 10, 2019   06:44 pm

-

Showers accompanied by severe lightning and thunder are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Matara and Hambantota districts, stated the Meteorology Departnment.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.

The Meteorology Department advises the general public to take necessary precautions to avoid threats to life and property.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories