Approval granted to update Sports Act No.25 of 1973

-

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a proposal to make necessary amendments to update the Sports Act No.25 of 1973.

The proposal was presented to the Cabinet by Harin Fernando, the Minister of Telecommunication, Foreign Employment and Sports.

The Sports Act No: 25 of 1973 which provides guidelines for the development of the sports sector has been revised in the years 1993, 1998, and 2005 over timely requirements.

Minister Fernando has forwarded the following suggestions to amend the Act:



-Approval to audit an annual audit reports of National Sports Associations under a method approved by the Auditor General.

-Cleary defining the scope of the Sports Minister’s ability to create regulations under the Sports Act.

-To increase the fines imposed under the Sports Act.

-Provide necessary provision to include at least two track and field athletes, who have gained international recognition or represented the country at Olympic or similar events, in the National Sports Council.