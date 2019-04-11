Showers possible several areas

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western and Western provinces and in Batticaloa, Ampara and Mannar districts, the Department of Meteorology says.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Anuradhapura and Vavuniya districts after 2.00 p.m.

Fairly heavy falls about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district and severe lightning activities are also possible in those provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers. The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (11th) are Wanathawillu, Oththappuwa, Siyambalagaswewa, Kattamurichchana, Rambewa and Meegaswewa, about 12:10 noon.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankesanturai to Batticaloa via Puttalam, Colombo and Hambantota, according to the Department of Meteorology.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankesanturai to Hambantota via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.