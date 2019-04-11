Lankan fishermen held in Maldivian waters to return today

-

Twenty-one Sri Lankan fishermen, who were detained by the Maldivian authorities, have been released and they are slated to return to the country today (11).

State Minister of Fisheries & Aquatic Resources Development Dilip Wedaarachchi stated that these fishermen will reach Sri Lanka tonight (11).

Two multi-day trawlers carrying 21 fishermen had left the island on February 28th and were detained for trespassing into the Maldivian waters.

Diplomatic discussions were launched subsequently, the detained fishermen were released.