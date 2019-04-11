New Chairman appointed for BOI

April 11, 2019   11:44 am

A new chairperson has been appointed to the Board of Investments of Sri Lanka (BOI), stated the President’s Media Division.

Accordingly, Mangala P.B. Yapa has received his appointment as the new Chairman of the BOI at the Official Residence of the President, today (11).

Meanwhile, Senior Professor Chandrika Wijeratne has been appointed as the new Vice Chancellor of the University of Colombo.

She also received her appointment letter from President Maithripala Sirisena at the President’s official residence this morning.

