Media responsibility as important as media freedom - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena says that media responsibility is as important as media freedom to move forward as a country.

The President points out that the division between the politician and the media is not conducive to move forward as a country.

President expressed these views at the Presidential Media Awards ceremony held at the BMICH, last night (10).

Meanwhile, TV Derana political program ‘Wada Pitiya’ was awarded the Best Discussion Programme of the Year at the Awards ceremony.