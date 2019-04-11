Ten arrested for engaging in illegal fishing

-

Ten individuals, who had engaged in illegal fishing activities in Karativu, Periyaarachchal and Uchchamunai sea areas, were apprehended yesterday (10), Sri Lanka Navy said.

A group of naval personnel attached to an inshore patrol craft had observed 4 dinghy boats and 2 canoes carrying ten persons who were engaged in fishing activities in a suspicious manner.

Upon searching the boats and canoes, the naval personnel had identified the persons on board as illegal fishermen.

The suspects, aged between 20 to 51 years, are residents of Negombo and Kalpitiya areas, the Navy said.

They have been handed over to the Fisheries Inspector in Puttalam along with the intercepted dinghies and canoes for further investigations.