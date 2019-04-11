Airline staff member caught smuggling out gold biscuits

-

An airline staff member has been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) over an attempt to smuggle out gold biscuits from the airport.

The officers of the Customs Narcotics Bureau had arrested a 23-year-old ground handling staff member of the SriLankan Airlines in this manner.

The said staff member had attempted to smuggle in 40 gold biscuits weighing 4 kg. Reportedly, he had tied 20 gold biscuits each around his legs and concealed them by wearing socks and shoes over them.

The worth of the smuggled in gold biscuits is estimated to be Rs 32 million.

Customs officials attached to the BIA are conducting further investigations on the matter.