Eight arrested over Beruwala heroin haul further remanded

-

Eight suspects, who were arrested in connection with the 231 kg haul of heroin discovered in Beruwala, have been further remanded until 23rd of April.

The Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne issued the order when the suspects were produced before the court today (11).

The Chief Magistrate ordered the police to call for the Government Analyst’s report without delay and to conclude the investigations without delay.

Considering the submissions, the Chief Magistrate ordered to further remand the suspect until 23rd of April and called for a report on the progress of the investigations to be submitted at the next hearing.

On December 5th, the PNB had arrested two persons in Beruwala-Balapitiya beach with 231 kg of heroin, which is considered the second largest haul of heroin.

PNB had uncovered 231 kg 54 g of heroin, parcelled into 214 packets and hidden inside large sugar bags.

The owner of the boat was subsequently arrested on December 07 in Yatiyanthota along with Rs 1.5 million in cash.

According to the Police Media Spokesperson, internal conflict within the smugglers had helped the PNB with the raid.