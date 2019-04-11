Nine Iranians busted with heroin in Southern seas further remanded

-

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court has ordered to further remand the nine Iranians, who were arrested in Southern sea area while attempting to smuggle 100kg of heroin into the island.

The suspects were produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Lanka Jayaratne.

As these suspects are not able to communicate in English, the police said the assistance of the Embassy of Iran in Sri Lanka will be acquired to record statements from them.

Accordingly, the Chief Magistrate ordered to further remand the nine Iranians until April 23rd and ordered the police to submit a report on the progress of the investigations on that day.

On March 24th, in a joint operation conducted by the Police Narcotics Bureau, the Special Task Force (STF) and Sri Lanka Navy on the Southern Sea, an Iranian ship carrying nine suspects was intercepted along with over 100kg of heroin.

The seized heroin haul was estimated to be worth nearly Rs 1 billion.

Immediate investigations revealed that as the officers approached the suspects’ trawler, they threw 50 kg of the heroin into the sea.