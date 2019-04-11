-

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) will continue their discussion on forming a broad alliance to face any upcoming election, says United People’s Freedom Alliance (UPFA) General Secretary MP Mahinda Amaraweera.

The MP expressed these views to the media following an event held in Tissamaharama, today (11).

When questioned on the success of the discussions held between SLFP and SLPP, Amaraweera stated that the discussions haven’t been unsuccessful seeing as they will gather again for more rounds of discussion on the 10th of May.

These discussions are focused on facing either a Presidential election or a Provincial Council election and they hope to move forward as an alliance, the MP further said.

The parliamentarian added that the statement by SLPP Chairman Prof. G. L. Peiris is a hindrance to this process and that they would win if they move forward with patience and if not they would lose.