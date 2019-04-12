Speaker informed of a violation of parliamentary privileges

-

Two parliamentarians have informed the Speaker that parliamentary privileges have been violated through a letter sent to the Sri Lankan missions abroad by the then Secretary of the Foreign Ministry during the crisis period of regime change in November.

The two parliamentarians presenting the issue, MP Mujibur Rahman and MP Prof. Ashu Marasinghe, have requested the Speaker of the Parliament Karu Jayasuriya to take action with this regard.

The parliamentarians claim that the relevant letter has insulted the parliament led by the Speaker.

The MPs handed over a letter to the Speaker with this regard today (11).