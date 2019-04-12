Thundershowers expected in several areas after 2pm

-

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Uva, North-western, Western and North-Central provinces and Ampara and Batticaloa districts after 2.00 p.m., the Department of Meteorology stated.

Fairly heavy falls of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces and in Kalutara district and severe lightning activities are also possible in those areas.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

On the apparent northward relative motion of the Sun, it is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 05th to 15th of April in this year. The nearest areas of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (12th) are Medawachchiya, Paluketuwewa, Horowpathana and China Bay, about 12:10 noon.

SEA AREAS:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Batticaloa via Colombo and Hambantota, according to the Meteorology Department.

Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in the sea area extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Colombo and winds will be South-easterly or variable in direction in the other sea areas around the island.

Wind speed will be 15-25 kmph in the sea areas around the island.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.