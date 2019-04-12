Fishermen released by Maldives return to Sri Lanka

-

A group of Sri Lankan fishermen, who were detained by Maldivian authorities for around 40 days before being repatriated, have returned to the country.

The fishermen were arrested by that country’s security services for engaging in fishing activities in Maldivian waters on March 01.

The fishermen in question had ventured out to sea from the Dickowita fisheries harbor in Hendala on January 27 onboard four trawlers.

Twenty-one out of the 25 Lankan fishermen in Maldivian custody were released following the talks held between the Sri Lankan fisheries ministry and the foreign affairs ministry and the Maldivian government.

These 21 fishermen reached the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake last evening (11), following 40 days in the custody of Maldivian authorities, in time for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year.

However, the four trawlers and the four Sri Lankan fishermen who served as the boat operators have been further detained by Maldivian authorities.