Prisons Dept. allows five-day inmate visitation for New Year

-

The time period to visit prison inmates for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year has been extended to five days, the Prisons Department stated.

Accordingly, the relatives of inmates are able to pay their visits for five days starting from tomorrow (13).

Previously, the relatives of the inmates were allowed to pay visits only on the day of Sinhala and Tamil New Year and one other day.

However, the extension was allowed taking into consideration the transport-related and other issues that the relatives have to face during the festive season, the Prisons Department added.