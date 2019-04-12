Myanmar, Sri Lanka vow to deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors

-

Myanmar and Sri Lanka have vowed to further strengthen bilateral relations and deepen bilateral cooperation in various sectors, according to Myanmar’s Foreign Ministry on Friday.

The pledge was made at the third meeting of Myanmar-Sri Lanka Joint Commission of Bilateral Cooperation in the capital Nay Pyi Taw on Thursday, co-chaired by Myanmar’s Minister of International Cooperation U Kyaw Tin and visiting Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana.

The bilateral cooperation to be deepened between the two countries include the exchange of high-level visits, trade, investment, tourism, religions cultural affairs, among others.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interests as well as closer cooperation in the multilateral context.

Prior to the joint commission meeting, Marapana met with Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi and they discussed on enhancing cooperation between Myanmar and Sri Lanka at the regional and multilateral fora including the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sector Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) and the United Nations.

The Sri Lankan foreign minister planned to visit cultural and religious areas of Myanmar, Yangon and the ancient city of Bagan during Myanmar’s traditional Thingyan water festival period until next Monday before concluding his Myanmar visit.

Myanmar and Sri Lanka have long been engaged in economic, social and cultural exchanges.

Source: Xinhua

-Agencies