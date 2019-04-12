Dept. of Govt Printing removed from Defence Ministry

April 12, 2019   04:32 pm

The Department of Government Printing, which was under the Ministry of Defence, has been gazetted under the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms.

The Extraordinary Gazette notification, dated today (April 12) and signed by President Maithripala Sirisena, has been issued by the Presidential Secretariat.

As per the notification, matters relating to the Government Printing and Publications will thereby come under the purview of the Ministry of Lands and Parliamentary Reforms.

The Department of Government Printing had been brought under the Defence Ministry by the President in November last year, during Sri Lanka’s political crisis.

