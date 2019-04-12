-

The statement made by former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa that the Consulate General’s Office in Los Angeles is in connection with the two lawsuits filed against him is inaccurate, says Minister Rajitha Senaratne.

The minister stated this speaking to the media following an event held in Palindanuwara today (12).

The minister further said Consular General of Sri Lanka in Los Angeles has personally told him that the Consulate General’s Office does not have any connection with the matter.

The Sri Lankan Consular General in Los Angeles is the sister of late presidential adviser MP Bharatha Lakshman Premachandra.

He added that it is problematic a person like Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who makes such statements when he is not even a representative of a village council, entered politics.

Commenting further, Minister Senaratne said the former Defence Secretary would not receive any votes from the North and East areas.