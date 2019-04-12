Heat advisory issued for next three days

-

The heat index, the temperature felt on the human body, is expected to increase up to ‘Extreme Caution’ level during the next three days, the Department of Meteorology says.

Accordingly, most parts of North-central and Northwestern provinces and Hambantota, Monaragala, Trincomalee, Gampaha, Mannar, Vavuniya and Mullaitivu districts have been cautioned of the increasing heat index on 13th, 14th and 15th of April.

Meanwhile, the Meteorology Department issued thunderstorm and heavy rainfall advisory for Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces this afternoon.

Showers accompanied by severe lightning and thunder are likely to occur in Sabaragamuwa, Central, Uva and Southern provinces, the Meteorology Department said.

Temporarily strong gusty winds up to 70-80 kmph are also possible during thundershowers.