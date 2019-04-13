Plant a tree for Avurudu and fulfill responsibility as citizens - President

-

President Maithripala Sirisena has called on the public to plant a tree for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year and to fulfil their responsibility towards environmental conservation as citizens of the country.

He made these remarks addressing the closing ceremony of “Rata Wenuwen Ekata Sitimu” (Together for the Country) national developmental programme held in Batticaloa.

The entire world has now recognized the importance of environmental conservation, the President further said.

Commenting further, President Sirisena said the Eastern Province has been recognized as the area from which illegal drugs are smuggled into the country.